Inter, from Bernardeschi to Conte : the latest

Inter have been doing very well under new boss Stefano Pioli but this does not change the fact that Suning want to keep investing large amounts of money to improve their roster. According to the Messaggero, Bernardeschi is very high on Inter's whish-list and it seems like they are willing to offer Fiorentina 40 million euros for the young Italian offensive dynamo in an attempt to beat off the competition. Many EPL clubs have been said to also be interested in him as well as Juventus and Milan.



INTER LIKE CONTE A LOT - As previously said, Pioli is having a good season with Inter but this does not change the fact the Conte is still a target for the nerazzurri. According to FcInterNews, the Chelsea coach has not fully shut the door on a possible move to Milano. Suning are dreaming big and this is why Conte and Simeone are potential candidates for Inter...