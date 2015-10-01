Inter, from Oriali to Conte passing by a duel with Juve for Schick: the latest

It has been a very hot week for Inter as they lost their last game to Fiorentina by a 5-4 score line. As they will now be facing Napoli this coming week-end, coach Stefano Pioli will hope to turn things around with a convincing performance. During the past few weeks, the Inter management have had talks as they are wondering if Pioli is the right coach for their club. Antonio Conte remains a dream as Gabriele Oriali's potential return might make things a lot easier, if the ex-national team coach decides to eventually leave Chelsea. Diego Simeone is the other dream name but in both cases, it will be very difficult.



SCHICK IS LOVED BY MANY - Patrik Schick is very high on both Inter and Juve's wish-list as the youngster has attracted the interest of many big clubs. Inter have been rumored to be on him for some time now as a Juve-Inter battle might be on the horizon. Here is what Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta had to say on the matter: " Our game against Atalanta will be very important as there aren't many games left. Schick? Everyone loves him, he is young and very interesting but we haven't made any concrete offers for him. Monaco? We decided to play our starters tonight".