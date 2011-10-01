Inter, from Real to United: many big clubs are interested in Murillo

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were interested in Jeison Murillo but in the end the Colombian finally stayed at Inter since they viewed him as being an important piece within their roster. His performances haven't been the same this season but he seems to have found his form back under Pioli.



According to Mundo Deportivo, many clubs are still interested in the Colombian national team player as Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United all have some interest in him. With Suning looking to add a center-back this coming summer to play next to Miranda, it is very possible that Murillo will be viewed as surplus to requirement for Inter. If the right offer arrives, who knows what his future will be ....



He has started 17 games so far this season for Inter Milan in the Serie A as Pioli's club have been very hot of late. They are slowly climbing back up the Italian Serie A standings as they are currently sitting in fourth place behind Napoli.