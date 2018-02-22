Inter full-back insists Serie A is more competitive than La Liga
01 March at 20:30During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter right-back João Cancelo revealed his hunger to win this weekend’s Derby della Madonnina, as well as addressing several other topics such as his respect for Luciano Spalletti and the quality within the Portuguese national team ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup. Here is what he had to say:
INTER – “I am trying to give everything I have for the team, which is always the most important thing. There is always room for improvement. I want to help the team reach its goals. The derby? In Portugal, they say that derbies are not played; they are won. Gattuso is doing a great job at AC Milan. I have watched some of their matches. It is clear they have improved defensively and are more compact. We are a great team and we will try our best to win. It is easy to talk, but now we must prove ourselves on the pitch with hard work.”
SPALLETTI – “He is a renowned coach across the world. I have learned a lot from him and I am very grateful to him. He works very hard and tries to let us play good football. La Liga is more technical than Serie A but the league is much more competitive here. On a personal level, I have learned a lot of new things. I am improving on an individual level, and I hope the team can still have a successful season.”
PORTUGAL – “I am proud of my country. We are a very small nation but we have a lot of quality players. It’s no coincidence we have the best football player in the world, as well as futsal and beach soccer. We are European champions and this shows we are humble but very strong. Benfica is the club of my heart.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
