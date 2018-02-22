The youngster signed for Inter in 2016 for a reported fee of €30m, as he was set to become the Nerrazzuri's new star. However, Gabigol only made nine appearances for the San Siro side, bagging just one goal in the process. After a non-successful loan spell at Benfica, Gabigol has now returned to Santos.

Gabigol himself explains that he's now a changed man, having experienced a lot during his time in Europe.

"I came back very different, with a lot of experience as well as many new things that I've learned. I'm more mature now, more like a man, but with the same desire as I've always had. I want to help the team as much as possible," Gabigol told reporters

