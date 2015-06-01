Inter, Gabigol's agent is arriving in Italy: they will talk about his future

After he finally scored for Inter against Bologna, it seemed like if Gabigol was on the right path to have success with the nerazzurri. In the end, things did not change as Stefano Pioli (like De Boer) has not used him often. Gabigol isn't too pleased of his situation as he wants to get more playing time with the club. His agent Wagner Ribeiro will soon be arriving at Appiano Gentile as he will have talks with the Inter management concerning his client's future with the club. They will also likely talk about Gabigol's lack of playing time so far this season.



Gabigol hasn't seen much playing time this season in his first year in Italy as he only appeared in 7 Serie A games (o starts) and has only scored one goal (against Bologna). Inter are coming off a very disappointing loss to Crotone this past week-end as they want to qualify for a European competition.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)