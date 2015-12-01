Inter, Gabigol immediately scores for Santos upon his return...
11 February at 10:00Inter Milan Brazilian flop Gabigol seems happy again as he joined Santos (his ex-club). He has struggled a lot since moving to Europe but the young Brazilian player scored on his comeback debut for Santos yesterday. This is good news for him as he will be hoping that a return to his home country could help him get back on track. You can view the goal by clicking on our gallery section bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.
GABIGOL pic.twitter.com/kFfzwPjPif— InterMemes (@Inter_Memes) 10 febbraio 2018
Go to comments