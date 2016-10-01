Inter, Gagliardini is inches away : he should soon be at Pioli's disposal

Atalanta's Roberto Gagliardini is inches away from joining Inter Milan. Juventus were also said to be very interested in the young Italian midfielder but in the end, Marotta denied these reports today. Milan was also another club who had shown some interest in him over these past few months.



DONE DEAL WITH PIOLI'S INTER MILAN - As Ansa are reporting, Inter are inches away from closing a deal with Atalanta for the player. Gagliardini might even be present for Inter's next game against Udinese (their first game of the 2017 calendar year).



THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS - Gagliardini is set to join Inter Milan on a loan with an obligation to buy him set at 27 million euros. He will likely sign a contract with Pioli's club till 2021 with an annual salary of 1.5 million euros. Gagliardini has been very good this season for Atalanta as he appeared in 14 games and provided 2 assists.



Atalanta have been one of the surprise teams in this year's Italian Serie A.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)