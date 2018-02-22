Inter-Genoa: Possible line-ups and predictions

Luis Diego López will take his men to the San Siro as Cagliari will take on Inter in the Serie A clash scheduled between the two sides 17 April. The kick-off is set or 8:45pm.



​Both teams are likely to deploy a three-man defence on Tuesday and the Nerazzurri will be looking for nothing less than three points as they push for a place in the next season’s Champions League.



Luciano Spalletti’s side are currently are fifth in the Serie A table with 60 points after 32 games. They trail fourth place Lazio and third place AS Roma by a point. A victory for Inter over Cagliari will see them climb up the table, depending on the results of the two Rome clubs.



Possible linup:



Inter (3-4-2-1): Handanovic; Škriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio; Cancelo, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Santon; Candreva, Perisic; Icardi.



Cagliari (3-4-1-2): Cragno; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Castan; Faragò, Ionita, Padoin, Miangue; Cossu; Sau, Pavoletti.



Predicition: Inter 2-1 Cagliari

