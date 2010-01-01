Inter and Genoa have shared four wins apiece and two draws in their last 10 Serie A meetings.

Genoa’s last league win away at Inter was in March 1994 – since then there have been eight wins and three draws for the Nerazzurri at the Meazza.

Inter have won their first two home games of the season without conceding a goal – at the beginning of the 2015/16 season the Nerazzurri managed three 1-0 wins in a row at home.

Genoa have won only one of their last 18 away games in Serie A (D3 L14), failing to score in six of the last seven.

Last time Inter started a Serie A campaign with four wins and a draw in the first five match-days was in 2013/14, when they finished 5th.

Inter face Genoa at home after the last successive away games. The nerazzurri are back in Milan with four more points in the table with Luciano Spalletti’s men who are just two points behind table leaders Napoli and Juventus. Genoa have yet to win one Serie A game this season. The ‘Grifone’ will probably start Pietro Pellegri on Sunday. The 16-year-old striker is probably one of the few good news for Genoa in this part of the season.Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Candreva Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi.CanceloBrozovic 55-45% Eder, Borja Valero 55-45% Vecino, Dalbert 60-40% NagatomoPerin; Biraschi, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Veloso, Bertolacci, Laxalt; Pandev, Pellegri, Taarabt.Lapadula, SpolliIzzoRosi 55-45% Lazovic, Pandev 60-40% Omeonga