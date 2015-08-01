The new Inter takes shape, not in Milan but rather in Rome. In the capital, there was a meeting today between the new Suning Coordinator, Walter Sabatini, director of sport for the Nerazzurro Piero Ausilio and the son of the owner, Steven Zhang. It was a very long summit where several topics were discussed: first, the coach question that sees Luciano Spalletti advancing in Inter's strategies. The Roma coach is the most accessible candidate after the many other failed attempts of these months, especially the dwindling dream for Antonio Conte. And the confrontation for the Nerazzurri also saw the planning of the dialogue with Spalletti, already planned for next week next should he be ready to discuss his options.

NOT ONLY A TRAINER - There is not only the bench issue, although it is obviously at the top of Inter's needs list. There has also been talk about the market, between inbound transactions but mainly departures to be completed by the end of June due to Fair Play Financial, from Brozovic to Santon among the many exit options waiting for Suning's purchases. In Rome, the new Inter begins to build.