Inter Milan excited as Mourinho opens door to Mkhitaryan move

Jose Mourinho has left the door open for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to leave Manchester United this month but insists the midfielder is still part of his plans at Old Trafford.



Mkhitaryan has started just two of United's last 15 games and struggled to make the bench for most of November and December.



The 28-year-old has been linked with Inter Milan as well as a move to Arsenal as a makeweight in any deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to United.



When asked about the Armenian’s availability, Mourinho offered a cryptic response. “I'm not the kind of blind manager, blind in the sense of this player is untouchable, this player we can never sell, I think every player has a price.”



"So when the transfer window is open is also open for any club that is interested in our players. Then it is up to us to make the decision yes or no, is up to us to decide what we think is the right price.”