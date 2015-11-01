Inter goalkeeper tops Liverpool summer shopping list
04 February at 14:41Liverpool goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet are not living up to expectations in the current campaign and Liverpool are reportedly willing to sign a new goalkeeper for the 2017/18 campaign. According to a report of Corriere dello Sport (via InterLive.it), the Premier League giants have put Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic on top of their shopping list.
The Slovenia International is linked with leaving the nerazzurri every now and then, especially when the summer transfer window opens. Handanovic claimed to be willing to leave the club at the end of the 2015/16 campaign as he wanted to play Champions League football.
Potential bidders, however, failed to match Inter’s € 15 million asking price with Handanovic who has remained at Inter for the 5th successive season.
Liverpool are not only interested in signing Handanovic as their new goalkeeper, but Manchester City loanee Joe Hart is also on the Reds’ agenda.
Share on