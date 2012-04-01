Inter had a meeting with Pastore's agent, the latest
23 January at 21:20Inter Milan do not want to give up on their dream of signing PSG star Javier Pastore. Even if they have already acquired Lisandro Lopez and Rafinha (on loans), the nerazzurri are still thinking about the Argentine offensive midfielder.
According to Sky Sport (via FcInter1908), there was a new meeting between Inter Milan and the player's agent (Marcelo Simonian) today. Negotiations remain very complicated because PSG do not have any intentions of letting him leave at this moment in time (plus the nerazzurri only seem ready to offer them a loan). Emery called him up for their next game (tomorrow night) in the Coupe de France against Guingamp.
Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini won't give up yet but in the meantime, they have been working on some sales. Talks are ongoing with West Ham concerning the potential departure of Joao Mario. The nerazzuri seem open to let him leave on a loan with an option to buy. More details to come...
