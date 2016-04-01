Inter: Handanovic plays down Man City transfer links

Manchester City will be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer and Samir Handanovic has emerged as a possible transfer target of the Premier League giants. The Slovenian shot-stopper, however, has released an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport to say that he’s not planning to leave Inter in the future.



“I’m happy to have joined Inter and I’m not regretting my choice. Of course I’m sorry because I have yet to win my first trophy here but we are still talking of one of the most popular clubs in Europe. I couldn’t imagine all the changes of the next few years.”



“When I was under contract with Udinese Inter used to win every trophy. Many things have changed but I’m happy to be here and I want to stay even if we won’t be playing the Champions League next season.”



“It was sad when I saw my teammates disappointed for the fourth or fifth place. There was nothing we could do, the other teams were better than us. It will take time to return to Champions League but I’d stay here even without playing that competition. I want to play until I’m 40.”

