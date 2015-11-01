Inter have 'all but signed' €40m Chelsea, Man United target
08 March at 15:50Inter may well have broken away from the pack in the race for Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi.
Massimo Caputi, the sports editor of prestigious Roman paper Il Messaggero told Lady Radio (via our Italian page) that the young star, also wanted by Chelsea and Juventus, is close to moving to the Nerazzurri.
“According to our sources, a deal is all but done on a figure of around €40 million.
“If someone like Bernardeschi should move to a team like Inter, he’d play in [European] Cups and would fight for the Scudetto, in a couple of years he could become a symbol of Italian football.
“I hope Fiorentina fans don’t blame me!”
Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked to the star, who has scored 12 goals and made 5 assists in all competitions this season.
Inter are looking for a young Italian star to lead the franchise in the future, and either Bernardeschi or Sassuolo man Berardi seem to fit the bill.
Go to comments