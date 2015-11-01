Inter may well have broken away from the pack in the race for Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi.

Massimo Caputi, the sports editor of prestigious Roman paper

“According to our sources, a deal is all but done on a figure of around

40 million.

“If someone like Bernardeschi should move to a team like Inter, he’d play in [European] Cups and would fight for the Scudetto, in a couple of years he could become a symbol of Italian football.

“I hope Fiorentina fans don’t blame me!”

Inter are looking for a young Italian star to lead the franchise in the future, and either Bernardeschi or Sassuolo man Berardi seem to fit the bill.