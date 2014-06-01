Inter, here is why a deal for Ramires is stalling...

Inter Milan are doing very well as they are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings. Because of the Chinese laws on foreign investments that were in place, Suning's Inter did not spend as much on this past summer transfer window. Even so, the moves they made have all been pretty solid as Luciano Spalletti helped bring back a certain level of prestige to the club. Even if Inter are doing well, the Nerazzurri will likely want to improve their roster in this coming winter transfer window.



According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramires is a target for Inter. The problem? They still haven't received Jiangsu Suning's approval on a potential deal. The Jiangsu management first want to find potential replacements for him, that is if they are willing to let him go in the first place...



Inter Milan will be taking on Chievo at the San Siro this week-end as this could be a huge game for them. With Napoli facing Juve on Friday, Inter know that they need all three points against Chievo to take advantage of this head to head game ...