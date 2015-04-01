Inter hopeful to sign Mustafi as Arsenal identify replacements
27 August at 18:50Inter are more hopeful to sign Arsenal defender Mustafi as the Gunners have eyed a couple of potential replacements for the Germany International who is struggling with game time in North London and did not even start today’s away game at Liverpool.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the player has agreed to join Arsenal on a € 3.5 million-a-year deal but the Serie A giants have yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League side.
Inter would be open to sign the player on loan with a € 25 million option to buy, Arsenal want the option to buy to be mandatory and have yet to agree Mustafi’s Inter move.
Wenger, however, has already identified a couple of replacements of the former Sampdoria star.
The French manager has permanently promoted Chambers to senior team and has set sights on Virgil Van Dijk. The Gunners, however, are also interested in signing former Man Utd defender Johnny Evans who is also a potential reinforcement shortlisted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
The Citizens’ defender Eliaquim Mangala is the second player on Inter shortlist and the most likely defender to move to Inter if Mustafi’s deal collapses.
