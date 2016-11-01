It’s been a forgettable couple of months for Inter Milan. Luciano Spalletti’s men, who set the early pace in the Serie A title race, are without a win since December 3 and one of their high-profile midfield players, Spaniard Borja Valero has been pretty much invisible.



The ex-Fiorentina star, has been ineffective on the field for Spalletti, but all that could hopefully be about to change this weekend, when the Nerrazzuri take on Bologna at San Siro.



The Tuscan tactician is understood to be ready to tweak his tactical formation, changing to a 4-3-1-2 system which will see the Spaniard play just in front of the back four, with new signing Rafinha moving into a more advanced position.



Spalletti is hoping this new role will help the 33-year-old regain his mojo, after making such an encouraging start to life at Inter.



Spalletti is also aware of the huge pressure now upon him to deliver the team into a Champions League placing next season, with Italy being one of the countries receiving four places in the competition next year.