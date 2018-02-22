Inter: Icardi dismisses Real Madrid and Chelsea rumours
25 April at 16:20During an interview with Argentine sports newspaper Olé, Inter captain Mauro Icardi refused to be drawn on the possibility of leaving the Nerazzurri during this summer’s transfer window. Rumours continue to suggest that the former Barcelona and Sampdoria starlet is a target for Real Madrid and Chelsea, but Icardi made it clear that his focus is solely on helping his current team qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Here is what he had to say:
“Market rumours? It’s always nice to feel appreciated and I think that it’s a consequence of my goalscoring record. Inter has always been my team. When I was a kid, I played on the PlayStation with the Nerazzurri, which is why I enjoy being here and decided to stay. I’m very calm and remain focused on my goals as well as those of the club. I don’t know what the future holds. My present is here, where I have a home, friends and a life with Wanda.
“I was happy to get my name into the history books of a great club like Inter. This brings me a lot of pride, as it’s not easy to score 100 goals in Italy and I thank all my teammates who made it possible. In recent years, things have not gone as we expected but I’m always optimistic and think that Inter will soon return to where the club deserves. I don’t think about the fact that the World Cup will start in a couple of months. I’m only focused on what I do with my club and the rewards will come.”
(Olé)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
