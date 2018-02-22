Inter, Icardi: 'I really wanted to hit 100 goals and I just kept going'

Mauro Icardi scored four goals for his 6th hat-trick in Serie A in Inter's 5-0 win over Sampdoria and in the process reached 100 Serie A goals. Icardi spoke to Sky Sport Italia shortly after the match.



"I really wanted to reach 100 goals and then I just kept going. It was a good performance from the squad and we secured three important points, which is more important than my goals."



Icardi also emphasized the importance of getting points and the team spirit following the draw against Napoli.



"With this win we can rest over the international break and prepare to start again with the correct attitude."



On the poor run and season's objective: "There was a period we should have done better and hurt ourselves...We made a goal this term and we have to achieve it."