Inter, Icardi is still confident in his team regardless of the Usinese loss

Here is what Mauro Icardi had to say to Inter TV yesterday as he spoke about their loss against Udinese:



" It was a very weird game since we aren't used to losing. We have been doing great things this year so this was a bit weird. We played a very good first half against Udinese as we shot close to 20 times I think. Even so, there is no excuse for our second half performance. Udinese deserve credit as they came out very strong and we made a lot of mistakes too. We now can't say anything and we have to respond in the right way, right away. We are happy with how this season has been going, we want to continue like this. Pordenone? There aren't any excuses for that game either. It could happen that you have a few let downs in a season but the important thing is to rise back up quick. We have to keep on fighting hard. We now have to understand what we did wrong against Udinese so that we can try to fix it quickly. We have to be positive since this season has been very positive so far....".