Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Joao Miranda are fit to play against Benevento as Luciano Spalletti included the talented trio in the nerazzurri squad list for tomorrow’s clash.Meantime Luciano Spalletti talked to media from the team’s training centre in Appiano Gentile. Our reporter Pasquale Guarro attended the press conference.“Icardi may not be fit enough to play the whole game. We’ll decide with our medical staff. Rafinha? He trained today but picked up an injury earlier this week. Yet again, we need to evaluate his conditions and see how he feels tomorrow.”“We have many top players who deserve to be called leaders of this team. Our results, however, are disappointing and we need a U-turn. The lads worked well this morning, we need to run more.”“We need points, it’s the same thing that Sabatini said yesterday. Our objective is to win as much games as possible. Tomorrow we need to win, we need to prove we are alive.”