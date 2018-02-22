Inter, Icardi plays down injury fears, provides new contract update
31 March at 18:15Inter star Mauro Icardi claimed the spotlight today as he netted a stunning brace to secure Inter’s 3-0 win against Verona. The Argentinean has now 24 goals in Serie A this season and is only second to Ciro Immobile who also scored a brace (against Benevento)
“We want to qualify for the Champions League and we had already proved we want to achieve this target against Sampdoria”, Icardi told Premium Sport.
The Argentinean has six goals in the last two games and has already put the upcoming derby clash in his target: “That’s all we are focused on at the moment. Now we are due to play a very important derby. It must motivate us. Rafinha is really helping us but everybody is doing well now. My leg? I am ok, I am not injured but it was better to leave the pitch to avoid further problems. Contract extension? I don’t know, ask the club and Ausilio, we will see.”
