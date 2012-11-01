Inter, Icardi responds to rumours about Real Madrid move

Inter star Mauro Icardi netted another brace yesterday night to help Inter beat Cagliari and move on top of the Serie A table. The Argentinean striker has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and with 14 goals in 15 Serie A games this season he is arguably one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.



Linked with moves to Real Madrid and Chelsea, Icardi talked of transfer rumours he is involved into: “We have passed another exam”, Icardi told Sky Sport.



“We need to work hard but tonight we are happy to be the table leaders. We have been working for very long time to build a solid base, I am relaxed, I am only making the most of the work of the whole team. We are in November and it is still early to talk about transfers. If I’d ever receive a call from Madrid I wouldn’t reply, there are other people in charge of it.”

