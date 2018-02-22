103 & counting - Icardi reveals his most 'beautiful' goals for Inter

Last weekend saw Inter striker Mauro Icardi score four time against Sampdoria to take his career goals tally to 103.



Having been omitted from the latest Argentina national team squad, the 25-year-old has been meeting fans at the Inter megastore in Milan, to celebrate the club’s 110th birthday.



He was asked about those 103 strikes however and in particular, the ones that gave him the biggest satisfaction. For Icardi, the choice was easy when he replied; “The goal against Juventus and my hattrick in the derby against Milan.”



He was also asked which of his team-mates had assisted the most in his 103 goals; “(Ivan) Perisic and (Antonio) Candreva are the two that have assisted me the most, but all by team-mates have helped and I have to say thanks to all of them.”



With the Nerazzurri fighting it out for that all-important fourth Champions League spot, Icardi finished off by praising the clubs fans, something that had seemed unlikely 12 months ago; “The supporters have been fantastic,” he declared “I love Inter and to please them is the best thing in football.”