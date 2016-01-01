Inter identify two possible replacements for Liverpool and Man Utd target
01 April at 14:30Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the summer as both the Red Devils and the Reds might be looking for a new keeper in the summer with David De Gea and Simon Mignolet who are rumoured to be on their way out of the Premier League at the end of the season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via passioneinter), Klopp and Mourinho could go head to head to sign the Slovenia International with Inter that have already identified potential replacements for the former Udinese star.
If Handanovic leaves Inter in the summer, Atletico Marid star Toni Oblak or Benfica’s Ederson who has been learning the job from former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar in Portugal.
Reports in Italy suggest Inter are only open to sell Handanovic for a double figures transfer fee and that the Serie A giants have already identified Oblak and Ederson as the best two replacements for the 32-year-old.
Go to comments