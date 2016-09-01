Reports have emerged from Italy that Inter Milan are lining up an audacious summer bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.



La Gazzetta dello Sport understands that club owners, The Suning Group, want to lay down a statement of intent next season and are targeting the 28-year-old to act as strike partner to fellow countryman Mauro Icardi.





Aguero’s relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola looks to be at an all-time low after recent reports suggested that clear the air talks in a local restaurant had broken down. Guardiola himself has come out in the UK media today to state that his star striker has signed an extension at The Etihad Stadium which will keep him there until 2020 although the club itself are yet to confirm any such agreement.

Aguero joined City in 2011 and has scored an incredible 113 goals in 164 appearances for the club. This season however, a four-match suspension for a horror tackle on Chelsea’s David Luiz plus some peculiar decisions by his manager to leave him on the bench in certain high-profile games, has reportedly forced the player to think about his future.