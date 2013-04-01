David Alaba.

Inter continue to dream of making marquee signings next summer. After reports suggesting that Arsenal playmaker Alexis Sanchez is a possible June target , comes news that the nerazzurri have also set their sights on Bayern Munich star

The clubs new Chinese owners intend to put down a marker at the end of the current campaign and despite having to adhere to Financial Fair-Play restrictions, the hierarchy from the Far-East are prepared to give boss Stefano Pioli the financial firepower to bring in top level reinforcements.



The 24-year-old Austrian joined the Bavarian giants in 2008 from Austria Vienna and grew up in the youth ranks at the club. A season-long loan deal to Hoffenheim in 2011 gave him vital first-team experience whilst at the same time making him a regular in his country’s national team where he has made over 50 appearances. Much could depend on the player’s desire to ply his trade elsewhere next season and whether Inter can offer Champions League football.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler