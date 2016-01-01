Inter in double €70m swoop for top Chelsea targets

Inter Milan are close to getting Luciano Spalletti as the current Roma coach sould soon become their new head coach as he will be replacing Stefano Pioli at the helm of the club.



According to Premium Sport, it seems like if Suning have their eyes on a few other Roma elements: Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger. With Walter Sabatini now also at Inter Milan, it seems like if the nerazzurri are ready to raid AS Roma.



Still according to Premium Sport, Inter would be willing to dish out 70 million euros for the pair as they like them very much so. It isn't a secret that Suning want to improve Inter's roster (especially in the midfield and at the back). It might be difficult to get both of these players (espcially Nainggolan) but Inter will give it a shot. The competition will be fierce as Chelsea have also been on both of these players for some time now...



Inter Milan are currently in 7th place in the Italian Serie A standings as they have been excluded from European competitions for next season.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)