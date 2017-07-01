Inter in ongoing talks with Liverpool for Sturridge as Palace push for Eder
23 January at 10:20Inter’s attaking department could radically change in the coming hours as Crystal Palace chiefs have landed in Milan to negotiate the transfer of Italy striker Eder.
According to a report of Sky Sport the player’s agent Tullio Tinti and Crystal Palace chiefs had a meeting in Inter’s headquarters in Milan yesterday night with the Premier League giants who are strongly interested in signing the former Sampdoria man.
Eder may leave Inter for € 10 million but the nerazzurri want to sign a replacement first.
According to Sportitalia the no.1 target to replace Eder is Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge. The nerazzurri want to sign the Englishman on loan with option to buy although Liverpool have slapped a € 20/30 million price-tag on their front-man who is struggling with game time and may be open to leave Anfield Road to play with more consistency.
Inter talks with both Crystal Palace and Liverpool are ongoing, watch this space to have more news through the day.
