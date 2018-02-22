Inter inch closer to signing a Juventus player, the latest
26 March at 20:10Juventus are having another solid season as they are first in the Italian Serie A (two points up on second placed Napoli), they progressed to the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan and they are set to meet Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions league. One player that hasn't played much for the Bianconeri is Kwadwo Asamoah as his deal is set to expire at the end of the season.
INTER ARE INCHES AWAY FROM GETTING HIM - According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via ItaSportpress), Spalletti's Inter Milan are close to getting the Ghanaian player as it is reported that the nerazzurri club have already found an agreement with Asamoah. Both parties could soon meet up as Inter Milan would like to sign him as soon as possible. It is reported that Asamoah could receive a three year deal worth 3.5 million euros per season with the nerazzurri.
Kwadwo Asamoah appeared in 20 games so far this season for the Bianconeri as he picked up one assist to date in 2017-18.
