Inter interested in product of Serie A academy, says agent
16 May at 13:30Inter will be looking to signing several new players in the summer as the nerazzurri urge to become credible Serie A contenders again. The Serie A giants have won their last trophy in 2011 and new owners Suning want the club to strengthen the team investing big money on new signings.
Inter are being linked with a move for Atalanta striker Petagna and the player’s agent has confirmed that the San Siro hierarchy have set sights on the product of AC Milan academy.
“Yes, I can confirm Inter want to sign Petagna”, Giuseppe Riso told Sky Italia on Monday night.
“He’s about to complete his first season in Serie A and Gian Piero Gasperini deserves the credit for his growth. We’ll see what’s the best solution for Andrea, he could either decide to stay here or join a bigger club.”
Former Atalanta starlet Roberto Gagliardini also features in Beppe Riso’s client list. The Italian midfielder swapped La Dea with Inter last January, will Petagna follow him?
