Inter: is Icardi’s possible contract extension bad news for Tottenham?

Inter star Mauro Icardi has emerged as a top transfer target for Real Madrid for next summer. The Argentinean netted four goals against Sampdoria last week-end and has 22 goals in 26 appearances so far this season.



Icardi has a € 110 million release clause that can be activated in the summer by any club outside of Serie A.



The Argentinean is not the only top striker shortlisted by Real Madrid in the summer; Tottenham striker Harry Kane is also on the Merengues shortlist, according to various reports.



Both strikers are 25-year-old and are among the most ruthless in Europe at the moment. No surprise Real Madrid have targeted them both.



The price-tag of the Englishman, however, is currently higher than Icardi’s. Reports in England, in fact, claim Tottenham won’t sell Kane for less than € 200 million, whilst Icardi’s price-tag would be half than that, as his release clause is set to € 110 million.



Inter, however, are set to offer their star striker a new deal and that could be bad news for Tottenham.



If Inter offer Icardi a new deal, the Serie A giants would also be likely to raise the player’s release clause, reaching a price-tag close to Kane’s.



If the fee of both players would be close to € 200 million in the summer, Real Madrid may give precedence to the Englishman, who is regarded by Florentino Perez as the best striker in Europe at the moment. That’s why Tottenham hope Icardi won’t sign a new contract with Inter before the summer.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni