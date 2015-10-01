Inter is only hours from acquiring defensive help
12 January at 18:45Inter Milan and Lisandro Lopez are getting closer and closer to an agreement. The Argentine defender, after some initial resistance by Benfica, has finally received the go-ahead from the Portuguese club and will soon be able to move across the European continent.
Soon Luciano Spalletti will soon have the player he advocated so much for. Spalletti is convinced Lopez will fill the gaps of a defensive corps struggling because of the long injury to Zion Vanheusden. Inter had hoped to be able to rely on the 18-year-old to make a smooth transition to the first team.
There is, however, still a bit of uncertainty about the arrival date of Lisandro Lopez in Milan. The 28-year-old is expected to between tomorrow and Sunday, but should be available to Spalletti for his first training on Monday.
About 10 million euros will go to Benfica if Inter decides to redeem the player at the end of the season. An non-obligation option to buy is part of his transfer between the clubs.
