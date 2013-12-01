Inter have delivered an ultimatum to Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte, according to the latest reports from

The Turinese paper confirms that if the former Juventus man doesn’t answer Inter’s stunning contract offer by May 28th - the day after the FA Cup Final showdown with Arsenal - then they’ll move onto another target.

Adrien Rabiot doesn’t want to extend his current deal with PSG, an opportunity for his suitors, which include Arsene Wenger,

Inter are set to spend €150 million this summer, according to

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Milanese club wants two Chelsea targets to join to bolster their chances of returning to the Champions League.

WIth new owners Suning apparently unconcerned by Financial Fair Play considerations, Inter are set to chase Radja Nainggolan and Federico Bernardeschi, both of whom are liked by Chelsea.

Juventus are set to splash out €130 million this summer to bolster their squad, and this morning’s editions of the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport provide some names to the rumour mill.

Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez figure prominently, as do Douglas Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

It appears that Edinson Cavani isn’t going back to Naples, if a source close to him has got it right.

“I often talk to him, I can confirm that El Matador is very close to the city of Naples, but I don’t think that a return there is possible,” Scozzafava told Radio Punto Zero.

“He’s recently signed a new deal with PSG, and the numbers are big.

“He could reach an agreement with Aurelio Di Laurentiis [Napoli’s owner], but the fans have changed their minds about him. I still remember that they whistled him when he was sold [to PSG in 2013, for

Inter are accelerating in the Patrik Shick dossier so as to ward off interest from the continent,

We can exclusively reveal that Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the young Czech sensation, so Inter are set to offer Sampdoria €25 million, and may throw in a young player in order to force the Genoese side’s hand.

in fact, that sporting director Piero Ausilio had dinner with Conte in London twenty days ago. Beyond that, Walter Sabatini met with Conte after the April 25th game with Southampton. had revealed at the end of March that Arsenal were enthusiastic about Rabiot, who played a particularly brilliant first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16, pressing the Blaugrana for ninety minutes and even keeping Lionel Messi at arm's length. a Corriere del Mezzogiorno journalist and someone who is close to the Uruguayan, has put out the flames with her own inside information. €64 million], and Edi didn't take it well".