Here is the statement that Inter recently released:

Inter had "blocked" him a while back but it is now a done deal. The Nerazzurri club released a statement on the matter (on their official webpage) confirming to have acquired the young offensive player (who is born in 2000). Facundo Colidio signed a three year contract with Inter Milan as he already started to train with the youth squad of Stefano Vecchi."Fc Internazionale Milano communicates to have received the International certificate for the transfer on a permanent basis of Facundo Colidio (born in 2000). The Argentine striker signed a three year contract with us as he has already started to train with Stefano Vecchi's youth squad".Inter Milan are coming off a 1-1 draw versus Bologna as the nerazzurri weren't great. They are now set to face Genoa in the Italian Serie A as Spalletti will be hoping to get a better result ...