Inter, it is now official: Colidio is a nerazzurri player
20 September at 20:32Inter had "blocked" him a while back but it is now a done deal. The Nerazzurri club released a statement on the matter (on their official webpage) confirming to have acquired the young offensive player (who is born in 2000). Facundo Colidio signed a three year contract with Inter Milan as he already started to train with the youth squad of Stefano Vecchi.
Here is the statement that Inter recently released:
"Fc Internazionale Milano communicates to have received the International certificate for the transfer on a permanent basis of Facundo Colidio (born in 2000). The Argentine striker signed a three year contract with us as he has already started to train with Stefano Vecchi's youth squad".
