Inter, Italian media praise the 'next Salah'

In less than 20 minutes of action on Sunday, Yann Karamoh left a lasting impression of the club, its fans, and the media. The ex-Caen player came on for Borja Valero in the 72nd minute in their clash with 9-man Genoa, which, at the time, was scoreless. The home side went to score the winner from Danielo D’Ambrosio in the 87th minute, but not without critical contributions from Karamoh.



Prior to the match, manager Luciano Spalletti praised the young player’s pace and suggested he’d play a role against Genoa. “Clearly he will have to be a bit more aggressive, but he has the qualities to become an Inter player,” said the Tuscan tactician. “We have to be consistent with our choices, and we’ve decided that if we need Karamoh, we will play him.”



He went on to say, “We have no fear of thinking highly of young people. Let’s start as soon as possible, because before you start, he must develop the right character.” Karamoh may eventually fill the role Mohammad Salah played during Spalletti’s tenure at Rome.



Here are some reviews of his performance from the media:



Calciomercato.com - Karamoh 7: He came in with a great personality and made an impact on the game. It was his shot that created the corner leading to D'Ambrosio's goal. The Meazza was standing and applauding it. It looks like love at first sight.



GdS - Karamoh 6.5: "The guy will do well and he has his shoulders to be a force. In 20 minutes he earned two Genoa yellow cards and one red. He has the training and dribbles that will serve Inter well."



CdS - Karamoh 7 : "In his Nerazzurri debut he broke the back of Genoa”