Inter, Joao Mario joins West Ham on a dry loan as he will return come summer time

After undergoing his medicals with West Ham, Joao Mario is now officialy a Hammer. The English club announced the loan move as the Portuguese player was present during Moyes' training session. He was also called up for West Ham's game in against Wigan tomorrow in the FA cup. In the end, Joao Mario joins West Ham on a dry loan as the player will return to Inter next summer. The nerazzurri will receive a little over 1 million euros from this move as this will also allow the midfielder to get some extra playing time. Suning had invested 45 million euros on him a little over a year ago as they still haven't given up on him yet. They will evaluate his play in England and they will then make an important decision on the Joao Mario front during the 2018 summer.



Here is what Joao Mario had to say to the press today: " I am very happy to be here, it is great to join this fantastic club. It was a quick transfer and it will be exciting to play in the EPL. I spoke to Moyes and I am happy to work with an important coach like him".