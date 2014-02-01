Inter have joined Juventus in the hunt for Joao cancelo,

The full-back is also wanted by Barcelona, who are looking to replace Daniel Alves.

Juventus and Inter also desperately need a right-back, with Juventus losing Alves themselves this summer in controversial circumstances.

Inter have to rely on Danilo D’Ambrosio, not an ideal situation for a side looking to break into the Top Four.

The Bianconeri get on very well with Valencia, seeing as they’ve already sold Simone Zaza and Neto to them. They are currently also negotiating the possible transfer of Mario Lemina.

Inter have also entered the ring, because Valencia Coach Marcelino is interested in Jeison Murillo, who has lost his place to new signing Milan Skriniar. Valencia have offered both Cancelo and Aymen Abdennour, but the two sides haven’t begun proper negotiations yet.

Valencia’s asking price for Cancelo is € 25 million, but Juventus weren’t ready to spend more than €20m.