His name is Issa Diop and he is courting envious glances from across Europe after some scintillating performances for Ligue 1 side Toulouse.



The 21-year-old French centre-back, who has established himself at every international level from Under-16 to Under-21, is a product of the club’s youth system and is set for a promising future in the game.



Already on the radar at Inter, Spanish sports journal Mundo Deportivo claims that the youngster is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, and Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League.



Diop has a contract at Toulouse until 2020 and has a current market-value of around €20M. This season has seen him make 21 appearances in the French top-flight weighing in with two goals in the process.

