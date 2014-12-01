Inter Milan have joined the race for Corentin Tolisso,

The Nerazzurri are undergoing a rebuild, and could do with a midfield dynamo to help give their passing plays a move.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio was in France yesterday, and he’s made the most of it, the Gazzetta claim to keep working on the 23-year-old, who has been linked to Arsenal and Juventus as recently as this morning.

Asked about where he wanted to play,

“I want to play in the World Cup and I know that to participate in it, I’ll have to play some very, very big games, and at the moment, they’re in the Champions League.

The French star has scored 14 goals in all competitions, adding six assists as Lyon crashed out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, losing to Ajax.