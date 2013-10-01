Inter are in the race to sign Lucas Lima this summer,

Also chased by Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian wants to change clubs, to shine for another team. The Nerazzurri are monitoring the situation.

Lucas is one of the players who is linked to a move away from the Parc des Princes, recently

At 24, he’s matured and gained experience in Paris, though many there believe that he hasn’t done enough.

Beating Inter to the punch in 2013 by offering Sao Paulo €40 million for his services, PSG ruined months’ worth of Inter negotiations with the Brazilians.

At the time, Andrea Stramaccioni’s team wasn’t as rich as it is now, but Lucas didn’t exactly show the right trajectory in Paris.



Though he scored 9 goals last season and has added the same amount this time round, the Brazilian has found himself being dropped more often recently, as is seen as one of those PSG players who isn’t exactly taking the lead and shining.



Stefano Saini, adapted by