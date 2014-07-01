Inter have met with Monaco in order to talk about Bernardo Silva,

Sporting director Piero Ausilio expressed an interest in the Manchester United target, without making any offers or taking the conversation to a more formal level.

Real Madrid are also big fans of the Euro 2016 winner, who has had a brilliant season at Monaco, which is why many were present at the Louis II Stadium on Wednesday night to scout both himself and plenty of his team-mates.

Inter are reported to want to make some big splashes in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United were linked to the Portuguese star by

Silva has had a great season, scoring six Ligue 1 goals and adding nine assists, attracting interest from Real Madrid amongst others.