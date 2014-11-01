With an announcement imminent that they have completed the signing of Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, comes the news that Inter are now setting their sights on a summer move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.



According to reports in Corriere dello Sport today, the 25-year-old Greek international is now high on the Nerazzurri’s shopping list in July and that club representatives have already made contact with the player’s entourage over a possible switch.



With reports surfacing on Monday that Manchester United were about to launch a £50 million bid for Manolas, having already had one for £32.5 million rejected, it looks like being a tense month for Giallorossi fans as they wait to hear news of the player’s future.

Manolas is currently stalling on a new deal in the capital with both sides failing to agree new personal terms on a contract extension. This has led to both Chelsea and Manchester United making enquiries with the Old Trafford club seemingly with the upper hand. Whilst Inter would not be able to take the player during this window, the clubs owners, The Suning Group, are planning a huge cash injection during next summer to try to bring some of the world’s top talent to the club.