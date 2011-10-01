Inter join Tottenham in race to sign Crystal Palace star
05 March at 15:50Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a possible transfer target for both Tottenham and Inter, the Sun reports. The former Manchester United starlet has five goals and eight assists in 28 games in South London this season and according to transfermarkt, his price tag is in the region of € 12 million.
The British tabloid, however, claims that both the Serie A and the Premier League giants could table a € 35 million offer to tempt the Ivory Coast International out of the Selhurst Park.
Zaha, however, is also rumoured to be a transfer target of RB Leipzig too with the wealthy Bundesliga giants who are reportedly willing to join the two European giants in a bidding war to seal the transfer of the 24-year-old.
Zaha joined Crystal Palace in a permanent € 3.8 million deal two years ago. He has five appearances and one goal with Ivory Coast National team but has also 17 appearances with England youth teams.
