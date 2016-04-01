Inter, Jovetic to Sevilla is now a done deal: Suning gave their approval on a deal

Stefan Jovetic and Sevilla, a new story seems set to begin. An agreement has been found between Sevilla and Jovetic as the striker and his agent were in the Inter headquarters this after-noon to negotiate the final details. As Sevilla's Sporting Director Monchi previously stated, Jovetic will likely arrive at Sevilla on a loan with an option to buy (at season's end). There are only a few details to go and then Jovetic's Inter adventure will be over.



Jovetic started off his Inter career well but has had a hard time to find a lot of minutes under coach De Boer as well as with current coach Stefano Pioli.



UPDATE 1 : The meeting between Jovetic and Inter is finished as the player did not want to declare anytihng to the press. Sevilla and Jovetic are now just waiting for Suning's okay on the transfer formula ( loan with option to buy) as a deal will be concluded soon.



UPDATE 2 : It is now a done deal, as Suning have given their approval. Jovetic will transfer to Sevilla on a 6 month loan (as his current salary will be paid by Sampaoli's club ). Sevilla will have an option to buy him set at 14 million euros.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)