

Montenegrin international Stevan Jovetic has been talking to CdM about his future. The 27-year-old play-maker is currently on-loan at Sevilla from Inter for the rest of the season and the player has made it quite clear that he would like to extend his stay in Southern Spain.

He explained that; “I keep hearing voices but I will not make any decision until June. Since I accepted the offer to come and play for Sevilla I certainly have not regretted my decision. I’m very happy here and although I’ve only been at the club for a month, I feel as though I’ve been here since the start of the season”.



He continued by stating that; “All the players and staff have been very welcoming as have the fans so I will try to repay their faith by doing my best on the field. Having scored against Real Madrid, I don’t think I could have made a better start”.