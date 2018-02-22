Inter, Julio Cesar retires and makes huge claim about Messi and new Real Madrid signing
18 April at 09:00Former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar is set to retire. This coming Saturday the Brazilian will play his last game as a professional footballer in Flamengo-America Mineiro. The legend of the Serie A giants has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of his last game as a professional footballer:
“I had an amazing career. It was a dream. I could never imagine to have such an incredible career. I expect my last game to be a kind of gift for me and Flamengo. This fans welcomed me here when I was a child. I became a men and played in Europe for many years. I will thank them, not the other way around.”
“I am going to cry, for sure. Inter fans know very well that I am not shy and I don’t care about cameras. I will cry yes.”
“I feel like I am 17. Vinicius told me something very nice a few days ago. He said: ‘I decided to remain for one more season at Flamengo to learn something more from you’.”
Vinicius, in fact, will soon move to Real Madrid but Julio Cesar urges media not to put pressure on him: “He is a talented player, but he is very young and needs time.”
Talking about his future, Julio Cesar said: “I could remain in the world of football, but I don’t know how, with which role. My best save ever? Everybody says that one on Messi in the Champions League semi-final. Maybe they are right. It was a special save in a crucial game and against a top team. One save is beautiful only if it’s important and that save was so important.”
