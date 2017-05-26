Inter jump to front of the queue for Argentina superstar on Barcelona and Juve sights
26 May at 15:20PSG star Angel Di Maria has emerged as a concrete transfer target for Inter, according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport. The Italian paper claims Inter have jumped to front of the queue to sign the 29-year-old who is also being linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus.
Inter are reported to have offered PSG € 50 million but the Ligue1 giants have yet to give their green light to Di Maria’s transfer.
A possible obstacle between Di Maria and Inter could be the player’s salary which exceeds € 7 million-a-year.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, however, could be tempted to leave the French capital given his recent issues with the French law.
Di Maria and Pastore’s properties were raided by police earlier this week alongside PSG’s headquarters over tax fraud investigation leaded by the OCLCIFF, France’s anti tax-evasion unit.
The last word has yet to be spoken but, as of today, Inter are leading the Di Maria chase. Could he help the nerazzurri to make return to the top of Italian and European football?
