PSG starhas emerged as a concrete transfer target for Inter, according to today’s edition of I l Corriere dello Sport. The Italian paper claims Inter have jumped to front of the queue to sign the 29-year-old who is also being linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus.Inter are reported to have offered PSGbut the Ligue1 giants have yet to give their green light to Di Maria’s transfer.A possible obstacle betweenThe former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, however, could be tempted to leave the French capital given his recent issues with the French law.The last word has yet to be spoken but, as of today, Inter are leading the Di Maria chase. Could he help the nerazzurri to make return to the top of Italian and European football?